Ohio State football defeated Indiana 23-3 on Saturday. The Buckeyes' defense led the charge, while the offense dealt with frustrations throughout the affair. Sure, Ohio State enjoyed some positive moments in terms of scoring the football. Overall, though, Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes couldn't seem to get much going.

McCord commented on Ohio State football's offensive output following the victory, per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.

“There's a lot to learn from (the game),” McCord said on CBS after the game. “I'm excited to go back and watch the film. As an offense, we had our moments, moved the ball well and scored a few times. But at the same time, there's a lot to improve. … We left some points on the field.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McCord ultimately went 20-33 through the air with no touchdowns and an interception. Devin Brown replaced McCord in the second quarter but only attempted three passes, completing one of them. McCord later ended up returning to the game.

As mentioned earlier, Ohio State football's defense was the story of the game. They limited Indiana to just three points, as the Hoosiers struggled to move the football.

There's no question that the Buckeyes will need better production from their offense moving forward though. They won't be able to escape with neither of their QBs throwing touchdowns against top-tier programs. It is early in the season and the Buckeyes obviously have time to figure things out. However, life without CJ Stroud could be difficult, as the former Ohio State football star QB is now in the NFL.