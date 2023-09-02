Ohio State football coach Ryan Day had a hard time coming up with his starting quarterback as the Buckeyes prepared for their 2023 season opener against the Indiana Hoosiers. As the game approached, Day said that Kyle McCord would get the start and that Devin Brown would also see action.

Day has been true to his word in the season opener. McCord got the start, and he was less than impressive in the first half of the game. The Buckeyes could only manage a 10-3 lead after 30 minutes in a game in which they came in as heavy favorites.

Brown was inserted into the lineup briefly in the second quarter, but his only statistical impact during the early part of the game was a three-yard loss after taking the snap.

The Buckeyes are expected to challenge archrival Michigan for the Big Ten title and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. However, an early difference between the two teams is at the quarterback position. Michigan's JJ McCarthy appears to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and he got off to a brilliant start in the Wolverines' season opener.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes are not likely to name their permanent starting quarterback until Ohio State prepares for its fourth game of the regular season. The Buckeyes will host Notre Dame in that game September 23.

Day is prepared to give both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown a number of opportunities to show what they can do until that game.

 