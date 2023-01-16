Ohio State Buckeyes’ Lathan Ransom will not be following in CJ Stroud’s footsteps, instead choosing to remain with the program for his senior year, his father told Columbus Dispatch beat writer Bill Rabinowitz on Monday.

The safety will not enter the 2023 NFL draft, instead choosing to return to OSU for his senior year. Ransom had an excellent junior season with the Buckeyes, recording 74 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and two blocked punts.

He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as one of college football’s top 12 defensive backs, and was likely headed for a potential early draft selection in April’s NFL Draft had he chosen to declare.