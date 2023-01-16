Amid some inklings that CJ Stroud could potentially return to Columbus for another go around with the Ohio State football program, the Buckeyes star QB has poured cold water on those reports. On Monday, Stroud put an end to the speculation over his future by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, officially announcing his intention to go pro. The Ohio State superstar is projected to be an early first-round pick in the draft, and there are a handful of teams in dire need of a young quarterback.

In a message to Buckeye Nation, CJ Stroud thanked the program for what he called “a helluva ride.”

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor, and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all uncertainties, one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me,” wrote Stroud.

“To my teammates, coaches, strength staff, nutritionists, academic advisors, support team, and everyone that works at the WHAC, thank you for building that young 18 year old redshirt into the man that I am today. To Buckeye Nation, it’s been a helluva ride. To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family.”

CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are projected to be the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it’s possible Stroud could wind up getting selected inside the top five picks. After a prolific run at Ohio State, during which he threw 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in two seasons, Stroud will prepare for the NFL, where he’ll have plenty of suitors atop the first round of the draft.