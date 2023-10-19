LeBron James' sports fandom has been a topic of conversation for years now, but one thing is certain… no matter whether LeBron is playing in Cleveland, Miami, Cleveland again, or Los Angeles, his support of the the Ohio State Buckeyes has been as consistent as his play on the basketball court.

The Ohio State football team has their biggest game of the year coming up this Saturday versus the undefeated 7th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes come into the game undefeated as well and ranked 3rd in the latest AP Poll, and for this game against Penn State, they'll be rocking some new custom cleats, courtesy of King James himself, that bare a resemblance to the Nike Air Zoom Generation LeBron I's (h/t The Fresh Press by Finish Line).

.@KingJames always brings the 🔥 for the Buckeyes 👑 pic.twitter.com/q0kjSuGWTE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 19, 2023

There was a time, over twenty years ago now if you could believe it, where seeing LeBron James in an Ohio State football uniform was a real possibility. As LeBron was taking the basketball world by storm as a high schooler, he was also earning back-to-back all-state honors as a wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The King obviously made the correct choice sticking with basketball, where he was the number one pick in the 2003 Draft, a four-time NBA champion, and arguably the greatest basketball player who has ever lived.

If LeBron's son Bronny is still at USC next year, it will be interesting to see where the King's loyalty lies once USC joins Ohio State in the Big Ten. That's still a year away, though. What we know now is that when the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions go head to head in one of the biggest Big Ten games of the year, LeBron will be rooting for the team rocking his signature cleats.