Ohio State football super fan and NBA icon LeBron James took to social media to praise Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

In the midst of the Ohio State football team's blowout victory over Michigan State, Heisman hopeful wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was simultaneously torching Spartan defenders and making some Buckeye history: with his 149 yards receiving, Harrison Jr. topped the 1,000 yard mark for the second consecutive season, making him the first Ohio State player with multiple seasons of 1,000 receiving yards. In the process, MHJ earned some well-deserved praise from LeBron James, who could've been one heck of a Buckeye wide receiver if he weren't also the greatest high school basketball prospect of all-time.

@MarvHarrisonJr STOP IT MAN!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Why would anyone ever guard him 1 on 1. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 12, 2023

It's certainly a question worth asking, LeBron! Last season, Marvin Harrison Jr. was the most productive receiver in all of college football against single-coverage, according to Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus (h/t Casey Smith of Sports Illustrated), racking up 848 yards and 14 touchdowns when covered one on one. It makes you wonder if LeBron just discovered the blueprint for slowing the sensational junior receiver down.

In about six months time, Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely leave the Ohio State football team and become a top five pick in the draft and immediately find success in the NFL, where his father had a prolific career 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. As things currently stand, Marvin Harrison Sr. is 5th all-time in both receptions and receiving touchdowns, and 9th in receiving yards. It will be an impossibly high bar for MHJ to reach, but those will be the expectations. The man who took to X last night to praise the Buckeye receiver knows a little something about high expectations AND being the father of an eventual pro who will try to follow in his footsteps.

And while we're at it, here's yet another testament to the insane longevity of LeBron James: Marvin Harrison Jr.'s father played six seasons for the Indianapolis Colts while LeBron was already in the NBA.