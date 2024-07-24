Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program are completely done with falling short in the College Football Playoff. A lot of their player who is entering their last year with the squad want to hoist that trophy and claim the ultimate title before making it to the NFL. One particular member of the Buckeyes named Denzel Burke knows that they could do it.

The thorn that has been making the Ohio State football fans' hearts ache is finally out of college football. Jim Harbaugh can no longer terrorize the Buckeyes after beating them for three straight years. So, Ryan Day and Denzel Burke have a golden opportunity to win the College Football Playoff come January of 2025. The cornerback outlined that he along with the other members of the Ohio State football program have come together for one big goal, via Nick Kosko of On 3 Sports.

“Just kind of put out there just to kind of get the younger guys and all the transfers you know, understand that I ain’t come back for no BS. You know, we’re here to win it all. We’re going to need everybody, guys hold each other accountable and every game is a matchup game this year, and no matter who was playing, it’s our job to just take them out and dominate them,” the Buckeyes' defensive menace proclaimed.

Burke has been producing at a high level for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program. In their 2023 run, he had 14 total tackles with 18 of them being solo takedowns. Three of those were also tackles for loss and he had even forced a fumble.

Ohio State football failed to make the College Football Playoff in 2023. Instead, the four teams who got to compete for the national title were the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Washington Huskies.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football squad's key to success

A lot of the time teams bank their College Football Playoff success on the quarterback or secondary. This won't be the case for the Buckeyes as they enter another season in the Big Ten Conference. Coach Day noted that it would be their offensive and defensive lines' success that will determine how the rest of the team would operate throughout the season.

“Yeah, as you know, the O-line has been the area that we’ve been really, you know, locked in on. Coming out of the summer, their bodies look different … They’ve had a good summer, but we know how important that is. I mean, you know, this, this team is going to go as the offensive line goes. This team is gonna go as a defensive line goes. So we know how important the offensive line is going to be,” the Ohio State football coach said.

He has a lot of belief in guys like Josh Fryar, Donovan Jackson, and Seth McLaughlin among others to lead the Buckeyes into a lot of entries in the win column. Will they finally get over the hump because Harbaugh is no longer in college football?