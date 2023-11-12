Ohio State football star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr notched his second thousand-yard season, making him the first to do so in university history,

Most of the discussion around the 2024 NFL draft class revolves around the QB class. With many talented quarterbacks, it's easy to see why. However, there's one particular wide receiver that stands out as arguably the best in the class: Marvin Harrison Jr. The Ohio State Buckeyes star has been on every football fan's radar since his debut.

On Saturday night, Harrison Jr showed why exactly he's the most highly-touted wide receiver in his class. The Ohio State football star is already up to over 110 all-purpose yards, with 92 of those coming in the air against Michigan State as of the time of writing. With those 92 yards, the Buckeyes receiver clinched another 1,000-yard season. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that makes him the first WR in Buckeyes history to have multiple thousand-yard seasons.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. also hit 1,000 receiving yards this season. He is the 1st player in Ohio State history with multiple seasons of 1,000 receiving yards.”

Additionally, his two receiving touchdowns put him fourth on the all-time Ohio State football TD leaderboard. The only people over him are Chris Olave, David Boston, and Devin Smith.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. recorded his 28th career receiving TD vs Michigan State. That is the 4th-most in Ohio State history, trailing Chris Olave (35), David Boston (34), and Devin Smith (30).”

Harrison Jr is closely following in his father's footsteps. Back in the day, Marvin Harrison was one of the best receivers in the NFL. His partnership with Peyton Manning helped the Indianapolis Colts win a Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see which team gets a crack at developing the Ohio State football star wide receiver.