Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has at least one staunch defender. That person is legendary head coach Nick Saban, who spoke highly of Day before the College Football Playoff national championship game.

“I think it is absolutely ridiculous that Ryan Day has been criticized the way he has,” Saban said on ESPN before the final, per Awful Announcing. “Having been a coach, having coached Ohio State and having lived in the state for 12 or 14 years, I’m telling you, when the fans are negative and the media gets negative, it affects so many things.”

Saban's defense of Day proved to be validated, as Ohio State football went on to win the national championship on Monday.

Ohio State football's Ryan Day proved doubters wrong with his national championship win

Day has received criticism in recent years, because he lost four straight games to Michigan. This was the first time in the last four years that Ohio State made the CFP, due to the expansion of the event.

This season, Day and Ohio State football entered the campaign with enormous expectations on them. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said this team may have the most talent of any squad assembled at the school in years. Ohio State football was favored in the preseason to win the Big Ten championship, and get to the CFP with a bye.

Once again, a loss to Michigan put those hopes in jeopardy. Day again received a torrent of criticism from Buckeyes fans, who were frustrated with the results. Saban thinks those naysayers are being unreasonable.

“You know, you got to give the guy credit, he built the roster,” Saban added. “He’s built the roster for three years, and it’s gotten better. His coaches have made the players better. And they’ve made a lot of improvement, and they’ve overcome adversity. Especially in the Michigan game. So, we should be giving the guy credit and being positive because every time you’re negative it affects recruiting, it affects everything that you do. And he’s been able to overcome the naysayers and still get to the national championship game. And win or lose, that guy deserves respect.”

Day and Ohio State went on to defeat Notre Dame in the CFP, by a 34-23 score. Ohio State won four games in the CFP to grab the title. That has to impress even the strongest critics.

Day and Ohio State football will try to win a second consecutive title in 2025.