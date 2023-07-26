The Ohio State football program has struggled to beat the Michigan football program over the last two years, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got honest about what that game means while at Big Ten media day.

“That's the one game you have to win,” Marvin Harrison Jr. said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

The Ohio State football program has gotten blown out the last two times it has matched up against the Michigan football program. Last season, Ohio State still made it into the College Football Playoff, eventually losing to the Georgia football program in a nail biter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It did not come back to bite the Buckeyes last season, but the reality is that the matchup at the end of the regular season between them and Michigan will almost always decide who makes the Big Ten championship game. If you do not make the Big Ten championship game, you are much less likely to make the College Football Playoff. Ohio State basically backed into a spot last year when USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship. They were on their couches watching and praying that they got that result.

Harrison Jr. is right, Ohio State has to win that game to get where they want to be. Since Ryan Day has taken over the Ohio State program, they have gone 1-2 against Michigan. Urban Meyer set a standard of always beating Michigan. It is a tough task, but it should absolutely be the goal for Ryan Day and Ohio State every season.