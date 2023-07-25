A major recruiting decision is coming soon for Ohio State football as five-star safety KJ Bolden will announce his decision on August 5th at 7:30 PM ET, according to On3 Sports. Bolden is down to Ohio State, Alabama football, Georgia football, Florida State football and Auburn football.

Bolden is the top safety in the 2024 class, the no. 9 overall prospect and the top player in the state of Georgia. On3's prediction machine currently has Bolden committing to Georgia, but nothing is set in stone as the prediction's confidence level is only at 56 percent.

Ohio State football already has a loaded 2024 class, and landing KJ Bolden would make it even more special. Right now, the Buckeyes have the no. 2 class in the country behind only Georgia. Ohio State already has three five-stars in the class, and Bolden would make it four. The Bulldogs have a fair lead on their class right now, but if the Buckeyes land Bolden, the class would certainly gain some ground on Georgia's.

Some would argue that Ohio State has been in a rough stretch due to the fact that the Buckeyes have lost two straight to rival Michigan and missed the last two Big Ten Championships. However, Michigan has really been the only issue. The Buckeyes were a missed field goal away from going to the national championship a year ago despite the rivalry loss. It's also very clear that recruiting hasn't been affected. It will be tough for Ohio State to go into Ann Arbor next year and get a win, but if the Buckeyes keep recruiting like this, they won't be going away anytime soon.