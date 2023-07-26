A lot of the fall-off because of the Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern football debacle is starting to settle. Some players opted to stay and have faith while a chunk headed for the transfer portal. Coach Ryan Day and Ohio State football may just be able to give some of them another shot at playing for a prestigious team. This includes highly-touted four-star recruit Nigel Glover who rescinded his commitment to the Wildcats.

Recruitment season is starting to wrap up as the college football training camps are near. A huge part of filling empty roster spots can now be found by scouring players through the transfer portal. Nigel Glover just so happens to be one of these players and has made himself available to negotiate with other programs.

Among these huge programs is Ryan Day's Ohio State football team who aims to strengthen its roster. The behemoth of a linebacker that stands at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds made an announcement. It will likely please a lot of Buckeyes fans. He will be set to visit Ohio State and give them a shot at gaining his commitment, per Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This transfer and visit is due to the firing of Pat Fitzgerald from Northwestern football's head coach position. He was given a 30-day window by the NCAA to find a new team before training camp starts. The coveted linebacker will also visit Kentucky and Michigan. His visit to Michigan State was canceled in favor of giving the Buckeyes a shot.

Where will he land after all of these visits?