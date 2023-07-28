The Ohio State football team is preparing for another season with College Football Playoff aspirations. Marvin Harrison Jr will be a big part of an Ohio State team that could make it there, although he says his squad would have beaten Georgia in the CFP last season if he didn't get injured, reports 247Sports.

"I think we go on to win that game against Georgia and I like our chances in the national championship." Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. believes Ohio State would've beaten Georgia in the CFP if he didn't leave the game early. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/AdUB24ohP1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 28, 2023

“Unfortunately, I wasn't there to play in that fourth quarter…I think we go on to win that game against Georgia, and I like our chances in the National Championship [against TCU].”

Marvin Harrison Jr claims that Ohio State football wouldn't have just beaten Georgia if he had played in the fourth quarter of their CFP matchup, but they would have gone on to win the National Championship against TCU as well.

This is a bold claim that will have both Georgia and TCU fans up in arms. Nevertheless, this will be able to be settled on the field this season if any of these programs face off in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Although it is a strong take, Marvin Harrison Jr might have a point given how dominant he was last season. He is the consensus number one receiver in college football and will definitely have another opportunity this year to prove so. If he is able to stay healthy throughout the entire season, he will certainly give the Buckeyes offense a chance to be one of the best across college football. Stay tuned into the college football offseason as Ohio State, Georgia and TCU football gear up for another run at a national championship.