CJ Stroud might be gone from the Ohio State Football team, but the Buckeyes still have a star on their hands: Marvin Harrison Jr. The star wide receiver lit up the league last season as one of the best catchers in the league. It’s still a while before he’s eligible to go to the NFL Draft, but he’s already being hyped up as one of the best in the nation. Case in point: Reggie Wayne, the teammate of Marvin Harrison Jr’s legendary dad.

Colts receivers coach Reggie Wayne believes he’s (Marvin Harrison Jr.) a better prospect than his dad was at the time. “He’s bigger than Marvin (Harrison Sr.),” Wayne said of Jr. “He’s tall. He’s faster than Marv.”

Marvin Harrison Jr has some big shoes to fill with his dad being an NFL legend. Harrison Sr was one of the best receivers of all-time, having been inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. He, along with Reggie Wayne, formed the backbone of a Colts offense led by the one and only Peyton Manning. The Ohio State football star is expected to maybe come close to the level of his father.

At the very least, Harrison Jr has the build to possibly come close to his dad. As Wayne said, the Ohio State football star is way taller and faster than Sr, coming in at around 6’4. His height and agility makes him a complete mismatch for any cornerback trying to stop him. It’s no surprise that the Buckeyes offense continued to be stellar even with Jaxon Smith-Njibga’s unavailability.