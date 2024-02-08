Should the Patriots follow Rob Gronkowski's advice?

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with talent in all positions. This means tough choices are set to be made by teams who are picking early like the New England Patriots. Jerod Mayo can go with Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Rome Odunze, or even Byron Murphy II. Rob Gronkowski, on the other hand, has his eyes set on a certain Ohio State football wide receiver. He goes by the name of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the legendary tight end is fully sold, via NBC Sports Boston.

“I like the perspective. They can't outkick their coverage on this pick. I mean, this is their highest draft pick in quite some time, I think since Drew Bledsoe, right? When they picked him, number one overall in the 1998 (1993) draft,” Rob Gronkowski said about the importance of the Patriots' draft pick.

Should the Patriots pick the Ohio State football standout?

Jerod Mayo has the option to go with someone who can replace Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe down the line. The gamble that the Patriots will take is another project that they will have to develop. Gronkowski, however, knows that the Ohio State football star can contribute straight out of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think if they don't go with a quarterback, Drake Maye or Caleb Williams has already been taken off the board, I think a for-sure lock that won't be a bust, that's going to do big things right from the beginning is Marvin Harrison Jr. at the wide receiver position. I mean he's an explosive player,” he declared.

Moreover, the Patriots legend posits that there is more to the Ohio State football player's skills that make them connected.

“If you want those players, take Marvin Harrison Jr. He's an explosive player and his dad went to Syracuse as well. I was a Syracuse fan growing up, so that's a connection right there,” Gronk concluded.

At the end of the season, Harrison Jr. was able to grab 67 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards. He also had 14 touchdowns which is a testament to his lethality near the end zone. At the scrimmage, he had 15 touchdowns along with 69 plays for 1,237 yards. With an average gain of 17.9 yards, the Patriots can surely rely on him when driving the ball down the field.