Ohio State football star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr kicked off the Buckeyes' game against Youngstown State on a high note to say the least. He did his best Randy Moss impression early, reeling in four receptions for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Harrison Jr's incredible performance early in the game led to no shortage of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

“Marvin Harrison Jr. is a NFL player,” Jeff Bell wrote.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Marvin Harrison Jr. For Heisman,” Ian Hartitz shared.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. torched the corner for the Ohio State touchdown,” The Athletic CFB added.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has 4 catches, 122 YDs and 2 TDs in the 1Q pic.twitter.com/hY1Wok5nGM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2023

“Harrison Jr. has 4 catches, 122 YDs and 2 TDs in the 1Q.”

“Marvin Harrison Jr!!! H.I.M. 18 for 6 #GoBuckeyes,” LeBron James exclaimed.

Marvin Harrison Jr leading Ohio State football charge

Harrison Jr had a quiet first game in Ohio State's victory. He finished with two receptions and no touchdowns. However, he's quickly reminding the college football world how talented he is this Saturday against Youngstown State.

Ohio State' offense as an entire unit never found its rhythm last week. The Buckeyes' QB situation was questionable at best and the team struggled to score points. However, the offense appears to be in a much better spot now.

Harrison Jr is fresh off a spectacular campaign that saw him reel in 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns across 13 games. He's one of the best players in college football and should earn Heisman Trophy attention this season.

For now, Harrison Jr and the Buckeyes will look to defeat Youngstown State.