Week 1 of the college football season is just days away, and predictions for honors and awards are flowing like syrup from the maple trees in Vermont. No honor is bigger than the Heisman Trophy, and Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes has been tabbed as one of the elite players in the nation by ESPN host Pat McAfee.

Marvin Harrison Jr is a DAWWWGGG #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/OLCOjZpOhu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2023

“He’s going to be the favorite weapon of whichever quarterback they start at Ohio State and I think Ohio State’s going to have a great year,” McAfee said. “So since it’s a new quarterback, I believe a lot of the attention is going to go to the wide receiver superstar. I think Marvin Harrison is going to get a lot of votes.”

McAfee did not go as far to say that Harrison would win the award, but he is clearly a player that all college football fans should keep their eyes on when the Buckeyes start the season September 2 at Indiana.

One factor that could work against Harrison is that the Buckeyes have not named their starting quarterback to this point. Kyle McCord and Devin Brown remain in a neck-and-neck battle for the QB1 position and that is likely to remain the case during the early part of the season.

Head coach Ryan Day wants to name his starter by the time the Buckeyes face Notre Dame September 23, so that would give Ohio State 3 games to figure out the winner.

Marvin Harrison is coming off a 2022 season in which he caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 16.4 yards per reception, and it would not be a surprise to see him exceed the totals in all of those categories this season.