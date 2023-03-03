Ohio State Football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. announced a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Monarc Sport in a Friday tweet.

Monarc Sports is a sports robotics company “changing the way athletes train in football,” according to its website. The video featured the Seeker, a robotic quarterback machine featured in a 2020 article by Forbes.

“They finally have a way to get an All-Pro quarterback to throw them routes,” Monarc co-founder Bhargav Maganti said. “They’re basically at home. They don’t have a way to get in these reps. The Seeker ended up being a really good fit for them.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Buckeyes in receiving yards with 1,263 and in receiving touchdowns with 14 in 2022. He and sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka earned over 1,000 receiving yards for Ohio State last season, playing a critical factor in the Buckeyes’ trip to the 2023 Peach Bowl against Georgia.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud received a Bentley as a part of his new NIL deal in June. The vehicle, reportedly worth $150,000, came as part of a NIL deal from a dealership based in Canton, Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the 21-year-old quarterback will make public appearances at the dealership’s gallery and promote it on social media.

“If somebody is that adamant about it, and they’re going to be a Heisman frontrunner, top-10 pick in the draft, we’re interested,” Sarchione Auto Gallery general manager Ryan Burton told the Columbus Dispatch. “That’s how it all came together.”

Head football coach Ryan Day told reporters Ohio State football would need $13 million in NIL (name, image and likeness) deals to “keep the roster intact” in July.

“I believe him,” said then-Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. “They’re good. You know, we’re all navigating the new world. But Ryan’s going to put thought into it, and I think every school’s going to have a little different approach to it.”