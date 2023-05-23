Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ohio State Football continues to improve the squad on all fronts, including the coaching staff. That being said, the Buckeyes have reportedly hired former NFL coach Joe Philbin to assist in their offense.

Philbin is taking the offensive analyst role with the team, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The 61-year-old tactician served as the offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers back in 2010 before taking over as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2015.

It remains to be seen how Joe Philbin will help transform the Buckeyes offense with his arrival, but it will certainly be interesting to see his work along with head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

Day has been successful since taking over Ohio State football from Urban Meyer. His struggles against Michigan aside, the Buckeyes have run a solid program that saw them make it to the College Football Playoff thrice in four seasons as a head coach.

With Philbin’s addition, hopes are certainly high that the team’s offense will be elevated, enough to propel them to contention for the college football national championship.

Aside from his stint with the Packers and Dolphins, Philbin most recently served as the offensive line coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2022. Early in his coaching career, he worked with Kirk Ferentz at Iowa as the offensive line coach from 1999 to 2002. He also had stints with Harvard (from 1997 to 1998) and Northeastern (from 1995 to 1996) as their offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Now that he’s back in college, a lot of eyes will be on Philbin and if he can work his magic with Ohio State football.