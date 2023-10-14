The Ohio State football team looked dominant on Saturday on the road against Purdue football. The Buckeyes got up early on the Boilermakers and they never looked back, cruising to a 41-7 win. With the win, Ohio State improves to 6-0 on the season, and they will likely remain at #3 in the AP Poll ahead of next week's huge Big Ten East clash with Penn State.

Weather was a factor in a lot of college football games in the Midwest on Saturday as rain moved into the area, and this game was one of them. Kyle McCord still had a solid day through the air despite the difficult conditions, but the story of the day for the Ohio State football team was the emergence of running back Dallas Hayden as he got a lot of action because of injuries at the running back position. He was the leading rusher for the Buckeyes in the game as he had 11 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. Because of that performance, Ryan Day has a tough redshirt decision to make.

“When the ball is in his hand that's when he's at his best,” Ryan Day said according to a tweet from Adam King. “He has good vision, good quickness.”

Ohio State will have to take a good look at the running back room and the depth they have to make the best decision regarding the usage for Dallas Hayden going forward.

After the big win on Saturday, Ohio State has some good momentum going into the big game next week. They will be at home against the Nittany Lions, and both teams will be undefeated and ranked top-six. That game is one of the biggest games of the season in college football, and the winner will be in good shape to make a run at a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. It will be interesting to see what kind of action Hayden gets in that game and every game going forward.