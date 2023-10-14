The Ohio State Buckeyes have been playing pretty well this season. They sit at 5-0 to start the year, with some dominant blowouts along the way. A lot of the damage they've dealt this season came from the backfield with star running back TreVeyon Henderson. Against a tough matchup in the Purdue Boilermakers, the Ohio State football faithful got a worrying update on their backfield.

Backup running back Miyan Williams will not play for Ohio State football against Purdue with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, Henderson is still a gametime decision after missing their previous game against Maryland, per ESPN. The good thing, though, is that both injuries are not expected to be significant.

“Neither injury is expected to be long term, and the Buckeyes face a crucial showdown with No. 6 Penn State next week. The other looming injury that will factor into that game is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who didn't make the trip for the Buckeyes.”

Even without two of their best running backs, Ohio State football should still be favored to win by a wide margin. However, their rushing offense might struggle to gain traction in the game. Against Maryland last week, the Buckeyes only got 1.9 yards per carry without Henderson in the backfield.