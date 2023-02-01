The Ohio State Buckeyes had a successful 2022 campaign, but will head into 2023 with some big questions. Chief among them is who will be replacing C.J. Stroud under center now that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Ohio State has a pair of quarterbacks in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown gunning for the position, and head coach Ryan Day’s recent comments on the quarterback position will certainly catch their attention.

McCord will be entering his junior year having thrown just 58 passes over his first two seasons with Ohio State, and it seems like he would have the inside track for the starting job given how he attempted passes last season when Brown didn’t. But Brown is a highly-rated quarterback, and he could snatch the job away from McCord. Day certainly doesn’t seem to know the answer, and is hoping that one of these guys manages to stand out during spring practices.

Via Joey Kaufman:

“Ryan Day said it would be nice if Kyle McCord or Devin Brown becomes the frontrunner to win Ohio State’s starting quarterback job by the end of spring practice. ‘Hoping one of them emerges in the 15 practices.'”

This certainly seems like it’s going to be a hard-fought competition before the 2023 season rolls around, and for McCord and Brown, this update from Day should certainly catch their attention. For now, both guys will work on bettering themselves during the offseason, but it looks like this job could be won as soon as the spring practices, so they will definitely be worth watching to see if one of these guys can manage to lock up the position for themselves.