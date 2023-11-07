Ohio State football coach Ryan Day praises former quarterback and Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud after his comeback win

If Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud hadn't already broken out yet, he did Sunday when he pulled off an incredible game-winning drive with 46 seconds left on the clock to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With two timeouts, Stroud managed to lead his team down the field and complete back-to-back passes to fellow rookie Tank Dell to win the game. Not only did Stroud lead a comeback of the ages for the Texans, but he went 30-42 for 470 yards and five touchdowns. He broke the record for most passing yards in single game by a rookie quarterback after surpassing Andrew Luck. He also tied five other passers for the most touchdowns in a single game by a rookie in NFL history.

Following Stroud's tremendous win, his former Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spoke proudly of the rookie's success in the NFL so far.

“He deserves all the success he's receiving,” Ryan Day said. “A lot of people questioned him in certain ways, but you never saw him react in any way. … He's a pro. … He's given that (Houston Texans) organization hope,” via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.

Prior to the draft, C.J. Stroud faced question marks regarding his character and his poor score on the S2 cognition test. However, he's proved those doubters wrong as he continues to embark on a record-breaking rookie season. Not only has the Texans rookie broken the single game passing yard record for rookies, but the record for most pass attempts to start a career without an interception.

Through eight games, Stroud has thrown for 2,270 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception. If he keeps going at this pace, he'll have a great shot at breaking several other NFL rookie records.