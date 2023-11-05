Was the declaration made by Rockets' Fred VanVleet correct after CJ Stroud broke out in the Texans vs. Buccaneers game?

The Houston Texans have a new breakout superstar. CJ Stroud came out blazing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and gave their secondary a more challenging time than usual. He also outgunned Baker Mayfield in all aspects of the game which led to an insanely one-sided quarterback battle domination. Stars from all over the sports world tuned as the new star was born in the NFL. One of them was Houston Rockets star, Fred VanVleet.

“Cj Stroud special,” were the words laced with some fire emojis that Fred VanVleet posted after the Texans had won with a 39-to-37 scoreline.

The Rockets star is not at all wrong with his declaration. Stroud led the charge which notched him an insane rookie record. He threw all the haymakers so Baker Mayfield's squad could not recover. This got him 30 completions out of 42 passing attempts. All of this led to five darts to the end zone and 470 passing yards for the rookie sensation. The Texans benefitted from this as they notched eight yards per play which eclipsed the Buccaneers who only got 5.3.

Not only was this a massively scary performance from the Texans rookie. It was also a great show of his clutch gene. His touchdown passes and scoring barrage mostly came from the third quarter and onwards. There is a lot of football to be played in this young Texans' future. But, the early flashes of greatness prove that he could be one of the best players to ever hit the gridiron. Will we see more of these dominant outings to come down the line?