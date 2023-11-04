Ryan Day praised Ohio State's resilience after the football squad took over the game in the second half against Rutgers.

The Ohio State Buckeyes took on a stubborn Rutgers football squad in a Big 10 matchup. The Buckeyes came away with the win, but they had to work during the second half of the game to do so. Head coach Ryan Day commented on the resilience of his team amid their quest to win a national championship.

Ryan Day praises the Buckeyes' grit after a slow start against Rutgers

Day said this about his team in a post-game press conference:

“I feel like this team finds a way. They don't panic. They keep swinging…and that's what championship teams do,” Day said, per Adam King.

The Buckeyes led the game after the 1st quarter, but the Rutgers football squad scored nine unanswered points by halftime. Fortunately, Ohio State's offense came alive in the third quarter.

CB Jordan Hancock started things off with an incredible 93-yard pick six. Then, TreyVeyon Henderson scored his first rushing TD of the day late in the third. Marvin Harrison Jr. put the Scarlet Knights away by catching two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Although it was a tough matchup, Kyle McCord had a solid performance. The junior QB ended the day with 189 yards and three total TDs. Meanwhile, Henderson's dominance on the ground saw him finish with 128 yards on 22 carries.

Rutgers had more total yards of offense than Ohio State, but could not maintain their attack through the game's entirety. Ryan Day made note of the Buckeyes' improved second-half play, which revealed itself against the Scarlet Knights.

Expect Ohio State to get out to a faster start in the team's next game against Michigan State.