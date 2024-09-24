Through three weeks, the Ohio State football team is 3-0 and they are ranked #3 in the country. For the most part, the Buckeyes have looked good, but their defense showed some weaknesses on Saturday against Marshall. Ohio State ended up cruising to a lopsided victory, but the Thundering Herd moved the ball better than a lot of people expected them too. Head coach Ryan Day wasn't too pleased by his team's performance.

The Ohio State football team has one of the best rosters in college football. That isn't a debate, this team is loaded with talent. However, we haven't seen the Buckeyes go up against any good teams yet as they have wins against Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall. It'll be interesting to see them go up against better competition. So far, Ryan Day doesn't feel good about a thing.

“I don’t feel good about anything,” Day said, according to a post from Dave Holmes. “Nobody should feel good about anything.”

The Ohio State defense has to be better

Day's issues with Saturday's performance were about the defense. So far, the offense has looked good and has done its job handling lesser competition. However, the defense is supposed to be one of the best in the country. They shouldn't be having games like that against teams like Marshall.

“You did your job or you didn’t,” Ryan Day said, according to a post from Clay Hall. “You graded a champion or you didn’t…I don’t feel good about anything right now.”

The good news for the Buckeyes is that they still have a few tune up games before their competition really gets stiffer. Ohio State will be taking on Michigan State on the road this weekend, and then they have a home game against Iowa. After that, the Buckeyes will have their first big challenge of the year on the road against Oregon. The Ohio State defense needs to be ready for that one.

Ohio State has looked great on the other side of the ball so far this season, but they need to be sound on both sides if they are going to accomplish their goal of winning a national title. They certainly have the talent on this roster to compete with the best of the best in college football.

The Buckeyes will look to improve to 4-0 this weekend when they travel to play Michigan State. The Spartans and Buckeyes will kickoff from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan at 7:30 ET on Saturday. The game will be streaming on Peacock, and Ohio State is currently favored by 23.5 points.