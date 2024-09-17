The Ohio State football program has returned to strong form early on during the 2024 season. The Buckeyes are 2-0 despite undergoing personnel changes from their previous campaign. One major new face to the program is former UCLA football coach Chip Kelly. Ryan Day has had to back off on some of his play-calling duties due to Kelly's arrival and provided insight on the transition in late September.

Day believes handing over Ohio State's play-calling tasks to Kelly is better for himself and the team.

“Now I can just be myself and chase everybody around (and) I’ve enjoyed doing that,” Day said. “Being with the defense and being with the special teams and barking at everybody. But that’s typically how I am in practice it’s just when you’re in a game it’s a little more difficult to do that,” Day said in regard to Ohio State's coaching changes, via Cleveland.com.

“I’m gonna fight for everything have,” Day said. “Fight for every possible inch, it doesn’t matter what the score is. That’s my job as the coach because these players are counting on me to do that. Not having to call the plays has certainly allowed me the opportunity to be more involved in the game management, seeing the clock, communication on all three phases, encouraging the players and everything else.”

So far, the transition for Chip Kelly has gone well. The Ohio State football program is 2-0 after commanding wins over Akron and Western Michigan. The Buckeyes have started the season strong despite losing contributors like former star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Thankfully, Ohio State brought in an outstanding recruiting class in addition to stellar transfer portal additions like Caleb Downs. If the team continues its strong showing, it will capitalize on its race for a College Football Playoff berth and national title.

Can Ohio State continue its momentum under Ryan Day and Chip Kelly's leadership?