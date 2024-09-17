The Ohio State football program has had a strong start to the 2024 season despite losing some major contributors from the previous year. Star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the players who departed the program and started his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. Harrison's standout performance in Arizona's Week 2 Los Angeles Rams win drew a keen reaction from Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

Day gave Harrison high professional praise after his showing:

“Marvin Harrison is a wonderful player. He’s gonna have a great career in the NFL,” Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “He’s such a pro. He’s gonna translate well in that league… We’re proud of what he’s doing.”

Harrison totaled a whopping 130 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. His breakout performance came after he amassed just four yards and one catch the previous week. As Ryan Day mentioned, Harrison has the qualities that should allow him to have a great NFL tenure.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was exceptional during his time with the Ohio State football program. During his sophomore year, he hauled in a collegiate-career high of 1,295 yards along with 14 TDs. Then, he totaled 1,211 yards and 15 TDs during his last year with the team. He has the chance to do great things on a Cardinals team looking to climb the AFC.

Ohio State football stays strong without Harrison

Losing a talent like Harrison hurt the Buckeyes. Nevertheless, they have remained strong through the first part of the 2024 season. Ohio State kicked the year off with a commanding 52-6 win over Akron. The Buckeyes brought similar intensity against the Western Michigan Broncos a week later, beating them 56-0. Yet, Ohio State knows there are more foes ahead of them they must overcome.

After failing to make the College Football Playoff during the 2023-24 season, Ryan Day and the team look to beat top competition and make a deep run. Day dished on dealing with high expectations from Ohio State fans early in the season.

“Well, I think after last season and the season before, there’s frustration. There’s frustration from us more than anybody. The players, the coaches, the ones that are here and that are closest to it. There’s people that love Ohio State football. When you have 12 million fans, 5% is still a lot of people. So when you deal with that, you’re going to deal with all that comes with that. When you’re frustrated, sure, we all want to lash out, and we all want to be great. We all want to beat our rivals; we all want to win championships. So to see our guys kind of regroup after that and come back together and keep working towards this is important,” Day said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

Surely, the Buckeyes will continue to give their best effort as they look to get over the hump in 2024.