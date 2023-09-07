Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he is considering receiving the ball if his team wins the opening coin toss for future games, according to the Dispatch's Bill Rabinowitz.

College football will now have the clock continue when a team gets a first down, which is a new rule change. Day said his team might receive the kickoff because there are fewer possessions and it might be beneficial to have an opening score.

Ohio State football is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes had an ongoing quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, and McCord was named the winner.

The Buckeyes won their opening game against Indiana, 23-3. Ohio State football has a game this weekend at home versus Youngstown State, where it might be able to try and score first. The Buckeyes won the coin toss against the Hoosiers and deferred.

The NCAA's new rule will change teams' approaches at the end of halves and games. In the fourth quarter, teams will be able to run the clock more, which puts a greater urgency on scoring fast and often.

This is the same rule of the NFL, so it will be interesting to see how college players adapt.

Ohio State football is ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes' most important game will be their regular-season finale against Michigan, which is rated No. 2 in the AP poll.

The Wolverines have won the last two meetings against Ohio State. Day is 1-2 against Michigan in his career.