The Ohio State football team is hoping for improved quarterback play in Week Two against the Youngstown State Penguins. All eyes are on Kyle McCord, CJ Stroud's successor at quarterback who threw for 239 yards on 20 of 33 passing with zero touchdowns and an interception.

Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day revealed a playing time split for the game that will allow fans the chance to see McCord's backup Devin Brown in extended action. Maurice Clarett, the leader of Ohio State's running game during its 2002 NCAA title run, shared his thoughts on who he thinks should start at running back.

Ryan Day at the podium for his Tuesday press conference. On Kyle McCord’s performance: “I think we both agreed there were some good moments, good throws. Some things he’d like to have back… It was good enough to win… it won’t be good enough going forward to reach our goals.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 5, 2023

Day's blunt comments have upped the ante on a Buckeyes team that seemed to play without a sense of urgency this past Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers. Ohio State football has a game against Western Kentucky in Week Three prior to a road showdown with the tenth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Irish were led by quarterback Sam Hartmann, the North Carolina transfer and likely future first round pick who completed 14-of-17 passes for 197 yards for Notre Dame against Tennessee State.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McCord had a tougher task against a Big Ten foe on the road, but the pressure is on heading into Week Two.

Some commenters on X preached caution and patience.

“The Buckeyes typically struggle in the season opener regardless of the opponent,” they said. “Not sure the cause but they just don’t seem prepared to play. Wonder if it’s a coaching thing, but they seem to get it rolling by week 2 it’s a whole different team starting to hit on all cylinders.”

Another wasn't so sure Ohio State football is on the right track.

“The same could be said of Ryan Day’s performance as a play caller,” they added in response to comments on McCord's performance.