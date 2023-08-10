Top college football programs like LSU football and Texas A&M football among others are where elite prospects land. Their prestige and history have proven that they are a surefire way to get into the NFL. This is exactly what Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State football program capitalizes on. The tactic has landed him a lot of generation talents and one more may be on their way to him. Kobe Black has yet to make a decision but the Buckeyes are in a good position to land him.

Ohio State football is in the running to land Kobe Black. The five-star cornerback has a shortlist of teams that he is deciding on. LSU football, Texas A&M football, Oregon, and Texas were the only teams left along with Ryan Day's program. He unveiled the suspenseful decision in his latest post on Twitter.

Any team would be glad to get a generational cornerback like Kobe Black. The highly is a top 25-ranked player in the whole nation. His athleticism and pass block allow him to prevent completions. More than that, he can also cover routes extremely faster. His agility is better than some tight ends and wide receivers in the game. His motor and leaping abilities allow him to play for days.

Coach Day might just get his third top-25 player commitment by the end of the week. The 2024 squad for the Buckeyes is surely going to terrorize everyone who is in College Football Playoff National Championship contention. Will he make his magic work to land the highly-touted cornerback?