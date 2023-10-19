The No. 3 Ohio State football program has its biggest game of the season so far coming up this Saturday at home against No. 7 Penn State, and Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day acknowledged the consequences of this game in his press conference leading up to the matchup.

“It's just, when you're in games like this, we know it can come down to one play,” Ryan Day said, via Sam Gillenwater of on3.com. “So everything is amped up. The consequences are higher, the stakes are higher. That's the way you want it.”

The Ohio State football program has been in a high-stakes game like this before this season against Notre Dame. They won by scoring a touchdown with one second remaining. Day knows these matchups can come down to the wire, and his team has experience with that.

“We've already been in one of these games this year,” Day said, via Gillenwater. “It's just a reminder when you get in these types of games.”

For the Ohio State football program, this is the second of three games that were circled on the regular season schedule. The first one was the first was the game against the Notre Dame football program. This one against Penn State coming up is the second. The regular season finale against Michigan is the last one, as always.

The games against Penn State and Michigan are bigger than Notre Dame due to being conference matchups which could determine whether or not Ohio State makes it to the Big Ten title game.