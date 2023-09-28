The Ohio State football team escaped last weekend's game against Notre Dame with a 17-14 win after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with one second left on the clock, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day raved about quarterback Kyle McCord's poise that helped the Buckeyes win.

“He has a lot of poise, he does,” Ryan Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “He has a lot of trust in his teammates.”

Day later on added that “you have to give him a lot of credit” because Kyle McCord was “very clutch” in Ohio State football's win over Notre Dame, according to Brown.

Perhaps the best play of the night from McCord was what set up Ohio State at the one yard line. McCord completed a 21-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka on 3rd-and-19 from the Notre Dame 22. It was a tight throw and Emeka Egbuka took a hit to right before crossing the plane.

It was a huge win for Ohio State, and it makes the margin for error when it comes to making the College Football Playoff much wider. Had the Buckeyes lost the game, they likely would have had to go undefeated in Big Ten play and win the Big Ten championship. That is always the goal, but Ohio State could afford to lose a game and still have the opportunity to make the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State is off this week before hosting Maryland for their next game. The big tests remaining on the schedule are Penn State and Michigan.