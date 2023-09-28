Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of an NFL legend. He stands 6'4, 205 pounds, prototype size for a wide receiver. He sprints, jumps and cuts like a player five inches shorter and 20 pounds lighter. The Ohio State football star has incredibly strong hands, with rare aerial body control, too. He's ever-improving as a route-runner, studiously watching today's NFL greats in college before continuing to hone his craft at the next level.

It's not just Harrison's unbelievable physical gifts and tireless work ethic that make him not just a surefire top-five pick in next year's NFL draft, but arguably the best all-around player in college football, though. As evidenced by his heroic performance while fighting a bad ankle sprain in the Buckeyes' thrilling win over Notre Dame on Saturday, Harrison's toughness and competitive edge are what make him so special, too.

“He could have easily just preserved himself in that moment, but that's not who he is. It's not the type of competitor that he is,” Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord said of Harrison, per Dan Hope of 11 Warriors. “And for him to come back and still have an impact, and obviously make plays right away, and then have that huge catch on that last drive, I mean I think that gives you everything you need to know about Marvin. The things that you can't coach, and that was big for him to come back.”

Harrison's right ankle was badly rolled on early in the third quarter of Saturday's game while he sprung the deciding block on Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson's 61-yard touchdown run. In obvious pain from the moment he went down, the junior spent some time on the sidelines before quickly coming back in the game.

While not his typically dominant self, Harrison still played a pivotal role in the Buckeyes' comeback victory, his diving catch with under a minute left keeping their drive alive. Two snaps later, Henderson scored the go-ahead touchdown as time expired.

Fortunately, Harrison seemed to avoid serious injury despite the ugly nature of his ankle sprain. Ohio State football has a bye this weekend, too, affording the reigning First Team All-American extra rest and rehabitation before taking the field again. Next up for Harrison and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes? A home clash with undefeated Maryland on October 7th.