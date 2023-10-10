The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best teams in college football. The number-three-ranked Buckeyes have an undefeated record of 5-0. The Ohio State football program recently beat Big 10 football foe Maryland to extend their streak. Despite their wins, not all has gone smoothly. The Buckeyes' offensive line has been one area that needs improvement. Head Coach Ryan Day commented on the team's struggles and took some accountability.

Day asserted, “We have to execute better. We have to coach [our blocking schemes] better. That starts with me…I felt like the scheme worked. We have the personnel. What does that come down to? We have to coach it better,” per Chase Brown.

Day believes Ohio State football strategies need to be better implemented from the top down. It makes sense, given the incredible talent the Buckeyes' players have. In their win against Maryland, Ohio State only had 62 rushing yards. The Buckeyes also got outrushed in their marquee matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

A team with such talent is expected to have a better running game, and Ryan Day understands his offensive line needs to improve for the offense to open up.

Regardless, the Ohio State football team is finding a way to win games. Their outstanding passing and defense are doing more than enough to keep them near the top. Kyle McCord continues to impress at quarterback, while Marvin Harrison Jr. plays like one of the best receivers in the country.

Big 10 football teams are in for a ride if Ohio State continues their dominance. While they could make strides in their blocking and running game, everything else they are doing keeps them as one of the best college football teams.