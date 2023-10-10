The Ohio State football team and the Penn State football team are almost always at or near the top of the Big Ten East division, and typically play in prime time when they meet. On Saturday, that unofficial tradition will be compromised according to the latest schedule release from the Big Ten Conference.

Recently, ex-Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer had a bold take on Marvin Harrison Jr. that fans will be surprised about. Harrison Jr. paid tribute to LeBron James with his choice of footwear this past Saturday in the team's game against Maryland.

On Monday morning the Big Ten showed off its October 21 schedule which surprisingly includes Ohio State football vs. Penn State football at noon, with Michigan at Michigan State at 7:30 p.m.

Happy Monday! 🚨 Week 8️⃣ @bigten kickoff times and networks 🚨. pic.twitter.com/d0iETmi5F8 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 9, 2023

“I hate you, @FOXSPORTS,” one fan wrote in response to the announcement. “FOX IS RUINING COLLEGE FOOTBALL,” another fan said. “Hey @FoxSports I'm sure you're already aware, but everyone hates this,” another fan added.

Most seemed to wonder why the likely Top 10 clash will not be broadcast at night instead of its current noon slot.

The current Top 25 AP Poll has Georgia ranked first with Michigan second and Ohio State third. Penn State, led by rising stars including Drew Allar and Nick Singleton, ranks sixth in the country heading toward the inevitable October 21 showdown, which could be a Big Ten East title eliminator depending on the outcome.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s return has helped to bolster the Buckeyes' offense at the right time. McCord has quietly racked up eight touchdowns and has thrown for just one interception for Coach Ryan Day's team.

The Ohio State football running attack sealed the game vs. Notre Dame and the duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum is a big reason why.

The Buckeyes' talent and balance on both sides of the ball makes them a Big Ten title favorite, but there are still three major concerns heading into this weekend's game against Purdue on the road.