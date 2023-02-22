Ohio State Football RB TreVeyon Henderson admitted he dealt with frustration during his injury-plagued 2022 campaign. He endured an early season injury which led to issues throughout the year. Buckeyes’ head coach Ryan Day addressed Henderson’s frustration and injury concerns in a recent interview with The Columbus Dispatch, per Bill Rabinowitz.

“I think anytime you fight through an injury, it’s frustrating,” Day said. “You want to get on the field. I’ve said before that I give him a lot of credit for continually trying to get back on the field. We talked about how when someone’s trying to fight through something, giving a lot of detail on that isn’t great for him. But at the same time, there’s a lot of questions on what’s going on, and there’s an unknown. That’s a hard feeling for a player.”

Day also credited Henderson for trying to fight through his injury during the season for Ohio State.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He got his surgery. He tried to fight through it all season, and I give him a lot of credit for that. TreVeyon is very competitive, and he wants to be great. He’s very driven, so that doesn’t surprise me because he’s so competitive.”

Ohio State is hopeful that Henderson can stay healthy moving forward. Henderson admitted that he and Day both needed to get things “off our chest” following the season.

The Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff in 2022, but they have their sights set on winning the National Championship. Day will look to lead Ohio State back to the big game in 2023.