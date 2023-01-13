Ohio State football sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson placed extremely high expectations on himself as he returns for another season as an Ohio State Buckeye, Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz wrote in a Friday article.

“I know next year when I get back, I’m going to show the world I’m the best running back in the country,” Henderson said.

The 210-pound back earned 599 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage, including 571 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, in eight games played for the Buckeyes. He broke the 100-rushing yard mark twice in 2022, gaining a season-high 121 rushing yards on 21 attempts in a 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers one day before they fired head coach Paul Chryst.

Henderson is in the early stages of rehab on a surgery he underwent in December to deal with a fracture in his foot.

“I have to have surgery on my foot because it’s gotten that bad since the third game,” Henderson told the Dispatch in December. “I’ve just been making it worse going back out there.”

TreVeyon Henderson had been playing through the fracture and a torn ligament in his left foot throughout the season, the 5-foot-10-inch Ohio State running back wrote in a December tweet.

“It’s real painful,” Henderson said. “I barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in. I just tried to do the best I can.”

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for just under 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season as a Buckeye, almost literally carrying the team’s rushing offense while then-freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for just over 4,400 yards.

The Buckeyes will take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 2 in Bloomington, Indiana.