When Ohio State takes on Georgia in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, they will be without a key playmaker on offense. Running back TreVeyon Henderson will not be taking the field.

Throughout this season, TreVeyon Henderson has been dealing with a foot injury. Earlier in the season, he announced that he suffered both a torn ligament and a fracture in his foot. He now appears set to have surgery to fix the issue. This will end his season.

Henderson took to Twitter to break the news himself. He wrote, “As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever”.

TreVeyon Henderson, in his second season at Ohio State, put together yet another strong campaign in 2022. This came after an explosive freshman season in 2021. Throughout last season, while serving as the Buckeyes leading rusher, Henderson ran for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 carries. Through the air, he added 312 yards and four touchdowns on 27 total receptions.

Henderson, while dealing with injuries, wasn’t as productive in 2022. He carried the ball just 107 times this season, leading to 571 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Through the air, he added just four receptions for 28 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With TreVeyon Henderson for the Peach Bowl, Ohio State will once again turn to the rest of their running backs. Leading rusher Miyan Williams will be in for a heavy workload against a strong Georgia defense.