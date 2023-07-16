Ryan Day is the head coach at Ohio State University, a position that may be the No. 2 position in all of college football behind Nick Saban at Alabama. Day has been in his position since the start of the 2018 season.

Day has done a brilliant job in 5 seasons, leading the Buckeyes to a 45-6 record and demonstrating even-handed leadership following the Urban Meyer regime. However, many Ohio State fans are not thrilled with Day because he has been the losing coach in Ohio State’s last two games against archrival Michigan.

The Buckeyes had dominated Michigan for nearly two decades before the Wolverines finally turned things around. The 2022 defeat was especially galling to the team’s supporters because Michigan came into Ohio Stadium and dominated in the second half and went home with a 45-23 triumph.

College football commentator Paul Finebaum reported his sources had informed him that Day could be in trouble if the Buckeyes loses to Michigan again in 2023. That angered ESPN host Matt Barrie, who defended Day as an excellent coach.

“Can we just stop the narrative that Ryan Day is in trouble because he’s lost to Michigan two years in a row? I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want that story to be out there,” Barrie said. “He’s a top-flight head coach that has Ohio State in contention every year.”

After losing to Michigan last year, the Buckeyes still made the College Football Playoff and met Georgia in the Peach Bowl. While Ohio State fell short by a 42-41 margin, the Buckeyes were inches away from winning a classic game that would have put them in a position to play for the national title.