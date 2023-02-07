The Georgia Bulldogs football team went 15-0 and won its second-straight national championship during the 2022 college football season, but it seems some schools were not as afraid to play Georgia despite its dominant run over the last two seasons, specifically Ohio State football player Dawand Jones.

“We felt like they were a little bit fat and lazy, undefeated, “Jones said at the Senior Bowl, via Mike Griffith of DawgNation. “So that was one of our major things to focus on, they were ripe (to be upset).”

That quote might sound foolish to some, but Ohio State had a legitimate chance to beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff.