The Georgia Bulldogs football team went 15-0 and won its second-straight national championship during the 2022 college football season, but it seems some schools were not as afraid to play Georgia despite its dominant run over the last two seasons, specifically Ohio State football player Dawand Jones.
“We felt like they were a little bit fat and lazy, undefeated, “Jones said at the Senior Bowl, via Mike Griffith of DawgNation. “So that was one of our major things to focus on, they were ripe (to be upset).”
That quote might sound foolish to some, but Ohio State had a legitimate chance to beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff.
The Ohio State Buckeyes played Georgia in the Peach Bowl and gave them a run for their money.
Ohio State football led the game 38-24 at one point. After that, Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs went on multiple scoring drives and took a 42-41 lead with just under two minutes left.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud brought the Buckeyes into field goal range with under a minute left, but Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal that would have given Ohio State the lead.
Ohio State football was not the only program plotting to take down Georgia. Ronnie Bell, receiver for the Michigan football team revealed that they were plotting revenge for the 34-11 loss in the 2021 College Football Playoff. He said played a part in the team’s loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff.
“That’s who we were thinking about, and that’s who we wanted to get our hands on, so that’s another reason whenever we laid an egg against TCU it hurt so bad because we were so close to being right back where we were wanting to be,” Bell said, via Griffith.
Whether it is the Ohio State or Michigan football programs, there is already some bulletin board material for a potential matchup with Georgia in the College Football Playoff next season.