The National Signing Day has officially passed, which means the 2023 recruiting cycle is basically over. After being a field goal away from reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Ohio State football enters the season full of pressure and expectations.

They finished with the fifth-best recruiting class in the nation with 289.05 points, according to 247Sports’ rankings. The Buckeyes only trailed Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia and No. 1 Alabama. Ohio State ended up signing one five-star, 18 four-stars, and one three-star prospect.

With that being said, here are the 20 commits that make up the Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class.

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class

WR Brandon Inniss

Brandon Inniss is the highest recruit of Ohio State’s 2023 class. He is a five-star prospect and the No. 5 wide receiver in the nation. He is also the No. 35 player in the class regardless of position. As a senior, he caught 71 passes for 1,319 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading American Heritage to a state championship. He also played as a free safety, recording 10 tackles and an interception. Inniss was used as a returner as well, averaging 28.8 yards per kickoff return and returning one for a score.

CB Jermaine Mathews

A four-star prospect, Jermaine Matthews is the No. 6 cornerback in the class. He chose Ohio State football over Alabama and Cincinnati. He finished his 2022 season with 51 total tackles, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and six interceptions. Matthews also returned three picks to the end zone.

WR Noah Rogers

The No. 1 player out of North Carolina, Noah Rogers is a four-star player and the No. 8 wide receiver in the class. As a junior, he had 1,432 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus one rushing and a punt return score. He also helped Rolesville reach the North Carolina 4A state semifinals.

WR Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate is a four-star wide receiver and the No. 9 player in his position. He was the leading wide receiver for the IMG Academy team that went 8-1. He caught 30 passes for 777 yards and eight touchdowns. Tate also played some snaps as a defensive back.

CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt

A four-star and the No. 8 cornerback in the country, Calvin Simpson-Hunt chose Ohio State over Alabama. He was a Texas District 11-6A first-team player as a junior. He also competed in track and field.

DL Jason Moore

The No. 8 defensive lineman and a four-star player, Jason Moore also had offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State.

IOL Luke Montgomery

A four-star prospect, Luke Montgomery is the third-best interior offensive lineman in the class. During his high school career, he played as tight end, H-back and fullback as well as multiple positions in the offensive and defensive lines.

TE Jelani Thurman

Jelani Thurman is a four-star recruit and the No. 3 tight end in the class. As a junior, he caught 31 passes for 479 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also played some snaps on defense, recording 61 tackles, five quarterback hurries and a sack.

EDGE Joshua Mickens

The No. 17 EDGE in the class, four-star Joshua Mickens chose Ohio State football over LSU and North Carolina. He also plays basketball and throws shot put.

S Malik Hartford

Malik Hartford is a four-star safety that ranked No. 11 for his position. He helped Lakota West to reach the Ohio Division I regional final in 2021. He finished with 58 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and six blocked kicks.

QB Lincoln Kienholz

Lincoln Kienholz is the No. 15 quarterback in the class and the No. 1 player out of South Dakota. The four-star was the MaxPreps South Dakota High School Player of the Year as a senior. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,422 yards with 46 touchdowns against six interceptions. On the ground, he had 1,436 yards and 24 scores. He also added 12 tackles and four picks on defense.

LB Arvell Reese

A four-star prospect out of Cleveland, Arvell Reese is the No. 22 linebacker in the country. He also had an offer from Alabama before signing with the Buckeyes.

IOL Joshua Padilla

Joshua Padilla is a four-star guard and the No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the class. He chose Ohio State over Cincinnati, Arizona State, and Georgia Tech.

DL Will Smith

A four-star defensive lineman, Will Smith is the No. 31 player in the class for his position. As a senior, he was named the All-Central District Division I Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 47 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks as he helped Coffman reach the Ohio Division I playoffs.

DL Kayden McDonald

The No. 35 defensive lineman in the class, Kayden McDonald also had offers from Clemson, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma. The four-star had 62 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups as a junior.

S Jayden Bonsu

Jayden Bonsu is a four-star player and the No. 24 safety. In his junior season, he recorded 62 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

IOL Austin Siereveld

A four-star recruit and the No. 15 interior offensive lineman of the class, Austin Siereveld chose Ohio State football over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech.

S Cedrick Hawkins

Cedrick Hawkins is a four-star safety and the No. 35 in his position. He finished his junior season with a career-high 117 tackles, 10 pass deflections, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. He also had 279 return yards, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

WR Bryson Rodgers

Bryson Rodgers played both as a wide receiver and defensive back in his senior year. In just eight games, he totaled 21 catches for 270 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He is a four-star prospect and the No. 49 wideout in the class.

OT Miles Walker

A three-star recruit, Miles Walker is the No. 33 offensive tackle in the nation. He committed to Ohio State after receiving offers from Duke, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Boston College.