Whether you love 'em or you hate 'em, one thing college football fans across the nation can agree on is that the Florida Gators had a historic run in the late 2000s. Fittingly, Netflix recently released “Swamp Kings,” a documentary recapping the Gators' trials and triumphs whilst under the leadership of former Jacksonville Jaguars and Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer. The popularity of the show has transcended the homes of common fans, it seems, as former Buckeye receiver Ted Ginn Jr. has also tapped into the discussion online.

Ginn Jr. is apparently not yet over the 2006 BCS National Championship, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to post a clip of his kick-off return touchdown captioned with his take on the matter.

Considering the impact that Ted Ginn Jr. had on that Buckeyes offense, his claim isn't completely out of the left field. He was easily Ohio State football's best deep threat and one of CFB's best receivers at the time. Without him, their gameplan had been completely upturned and the team was clearly reeling from the loss. He had 781 yards on 59 receptions and nine touchdowns that season, a performance that helped raise his draft stock to be selected ninth overall by the Miami Dolphins.

After Ginn was injured celebrating his opening touchdown, there were few Buckeyes-centric highlights for the rest of the game. The Gators barely broke a sweat winning the game 41-14, with the Buckeyes' lone other touchdown coming early in the second quarter. It's likely a performance that still sticks with certain Buckeyes fans to this day. At the very least, it's definitely a performance that has stuck with certain Buckeyes players, even after all these years and all the teams Ginn has played on since then.