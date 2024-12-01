The Week 14 AP Top 25 rankings were released, and all eyes were on Ohio State football's placement after their embarrassing 13-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes went from No. 2 down to No. 7 in the AP Top 25, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

The upset marked OSU head coach Ryan Day's fourth straight loss to Michigan. After the contest, he measured his words to mask his frustrations.

“I don’t know,” Day said. “I can really just go off of this game and what’s going on in this game right now. I think each game is a little bit different and unique to itself like you said, but the results are the results, and as hard as that is to say, we came up short here again today. And, not easy to swallow at all.”

Just moments after the game, the chaos was already in full meltdown. Ohio State football radio hosts, per McMurphy, are already delivering conspiracy theories to explain the shocking loss to Michigan.

“On Columbus, Ohio, radio this morning, hosts said Chip Kelly was ‘on the take' & Ryan Day should be fired before the playoffs for Michigan loss & because he's been looking for another job for last month.”

The implication? Kelly, the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator, was taking bribes to lose the game intentionally in order to get the head coaching job.

Ohio State football is still in the College Football Playoff

The season isn't over. College football is known for being reactionary. These sorts of losses doomed teams in previous years. That's just not the case anymore. Even Alabama, a three-loss team, will have a spot in the CFP with no SEC conference championship game and multiple teams ahead of them likely to lose next week.

Point being, while this sort of loss isn't indicative of a team that would normally go on to win a title, that avenue toward a national championship will still be available to them.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said as much in his comments about the Buckeyes.

“Call me crazy, but I saw this movie a couple of years ago. Remember? Ryan Day blew the Michigan game once again. He comes back three weeks later in Atlanta, has a two touchdown lead against Georgia, nearly pulls it off, and they would’ve been the national champion.

“This is still the most talented team in the country,” Finebaum said. “Breaking news, they’re not the best coached teams. In fact, they’re one of the worst coached teams, but they’re still capable because of the talent on that roster. I think they can still do it.”

The Buckeyes will still have a first-round home game if Ohio State football is given a top-eight ranking in the College Football Playoff.