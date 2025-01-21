Ohio State football quarterback Will Howard linked up with superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for an epic eight-yard touchdown pass in the National Championship game against Notre Dame. The No. 5 Fighting Irish set the tone early in Atlanta with a jarring 9-minute, 45-second touchdown drive to take the lead over the Buckeyes in the first quarter.

Ohio State's inability to stop the run on that possession signaled that this could be a long night for the defense. Fortunately, head coach Ryan Day's offense immediately got the team back into the game with a touchdown drive of its own. Led by quarterback Will Howard, the Buckeyes went 75 yards in six minutes to even the score. A beautiful play-action pass play to Jeremiah Smith capped off the drive.

Ohio State is trying to complete the most remarkable comeback in program history

In 2014, Ohio State was heading into the College Football Playoff with a third-string quarterback against No. 1 Alabama. The rest is history as the Buckeyes won their eighth national title in program history.

Now, Ryan Day and company have a chance to win the championship in the first year of the twelve-team College Football Playoff. And this title might be even more unexpected considering how the Buckeyes looked in their loss to Michigan a month and a half ago.

Fortunately, that result has lit a fire under this program. Ohio State has steamrolled three straight elite opponents, including No. 1 Oregon, to get to Atlanta. The key has been the passing game, with Will Howard and Jeremiah Smith leading the charge. Over these three games, Howard has averaged more than 300 yards through the air while throwing for six touchdowns total. Smith has tallied 293 receiving yards during that span.

After Notre Dame's hot start, the Buckeyes have responded in the best way possible. Ryan Day's team leads 21-7 at the half and is set to receive the ball first in the second half. Will Howard has completed 14 of 15 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns through 30 minutes. The grad transfer from Kansas State has additionally rushed for 26 yards. Through the half, Smith has four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, it's early, but Notre Dame's defense looks out of its depth right now. The Fighting Irish have had a remarkable third season under head coach Marcus Freeman and cannot be underestimated by the Buckeyes in this second half. But it would take a tremendous effort to beat the buzzsaw that is Ryan Day's team in Atlanta tonight. And Will Howard and Jeremiah Smith have a lot to do with that fact.