Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award.

Harrison was a standout performer in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As has been the case throughout this season, Harrison built quality chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he hauled in 10 receptions for 185 receiving yards. He did not come away from the game with a receiving touchdown, although he did log 100-plus receiving yards for the fourth time in the ongoing campaign.

The Nittany Lions’ pass defense had dire struggles in containing Harrison over the course of the contest.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was rooting for his former team to pull off an upset win over Ohio State. Still, he had to give his appreciation to Harrison by noting on Twitter that the versatile wideout has what it takes to be a No. 1 overall pick.

Marvin Harrison is legit a problem!!! He can be a number 1 pick!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 29, 2022

Harrison will be eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, and by then, multiple teams across the league may have an urgent need for a true WR1. Overall, there has not been a wide receiver taken off the board first in an NFL Draft in the 21st century.

Ohio State will now have a road conference matchup against Northwestern up next on its schedule.