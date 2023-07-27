Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day recently had a disagreement of sorts. When asked about when the Ohio State-Michigan game should be played, Day said re-considering when the teams face each other wouldn't be a bad idea. Harbaugh, however, stated that Michigan will play whenever it's scheduled.

“I’m glad we still have the rivalry game,” Day said, per Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope. “I do think we should consider when we play it, just because you may end up playing them back-to-back weeks, which would be awkward.”

Jim Harbaugh was recently asked about the possibility of moving the Ohio State-Michigan game off the final weekend.

“We'll play that whenever it's scheduled to be played,” Harbaugh replied, via Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. “It's part of the Thanksgiving tradition now, so that's when we'll expect it.”

Jim Harbaugh is currently dealing with more pressing issues than Michigan football's schedule. He's expected to receive a four-game suspension and isn't allowed to discuss it for the most part. Nevertheless, the Wolverines understand just how important defeating the Buckeyes is during the regular season. Their matchup versus Ohio State carries the potential to determine how they fare in the final college football rankings.

Regardless of when the rivals play, the atmosphere is destined to be electric. Ohio State and Michigan feature one of the best rivalries not just in college football, but in all of sports. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day's differing opinions alone may lead to fans of both teams getting riled up before the season even begins.