Ohio State football star TreVeyon Henderson is coming off his most productive game of the 2023 college football season. TreVeyon Henderson ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 63-10 win over Western Kentucky. With the Ohio State football team set to face its first real test against Notre Dame, Ryan Day suggested that the running back might be one of the Buckeyes' keys to remaining undefeated.

“We need him to play great,” Day said of Henderson for the Ohio State-Notre Dame football game, via Chase Bron of elevenwarriors.com. “His approach has been excellent… He's a weapon in a lot of areas.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Day noted that Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams will also split time in the backfield.

Henderson leads Ohio State with 191 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries through three games. Trayanum has 133 rushing yards, and he's first among the team's running backs with 7.0 yards per carry. Williams has 73 rushing yards and two scores.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has bounced back after a shaky start to his tenure as the Buckeyes' No. 1 quarterback. McCord has completed 33 of 43 passes for 576 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two straight victories. McCord struggled in the season opener against Indiana, and he might have trouble Saturday in his second start against a Power Five opponent.

That's where Henderson can potentially take some of the pressure off the Ohio State quarterback. In a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame last season, Henderson had 91 yards on 15 carries. The Buckeyes were able to win by multiple scores, even though future No. 2 overall draft pick CJ Stroud had one of his worst games of the season.

The Ohio State-Notre Dame game is the only matchup in Week 4 that features a pair of top-10 teams.