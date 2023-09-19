The Ohio State football program has its first big test of the 2023 season coming up when the Buckeyes travel to face Notre Dame on Saturday, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had high praise for the Fighting Irish and Marcus Freeman's coaching job ahead of the matchup.

“They have a really good team,” Ryan Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “Marcus does a great job. They have a great staff. … We gotta go win a top-10 game on the road. Our guys are excited for this game.”

Day was asked if he would soak in the atmosphere when Ohio State football plays Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday.

“Probably not,” Day said with a laugh, according to Brown. “But that's the game. Been there a few times when I was at Boston College. … Wonderful program, great tradition. … All eyes will be on this game. That's the way we love it.”

This matchup will undoubtedly be the matchup with the most eyes this weekend. This matchup could be pivotal as to who makes the College Football Playoff and who does not. Notre Dame being an independent, will likely have to go undefeated to make it, or at the very least lose just one game. A win over Ohio State would be a statement.

Winning on the road in South Bend would be huge for Ohio State, even though they could still make the College Football Playoff if they win the Big Ten conference. The margin would become a lot slimmer with a loss.