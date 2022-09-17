Ohio State football is rolling, baby! The Buckeyes have looked like the championship contender many fans pegged them to be. In a season already rife with upsets, Ohio State has continued its dominance over the competition. They are doing this with a high-flying offense that has flummoxed their opponents, even without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was pegged to have a monster season for Buckeyes football this season. The departure of Chris Olave has opened up a spot for the wide receiver to shine even brighter. However, in Week 1, Smith-Njigba suffered an injury against Notre Dame. After missing Week 2 against Arkansas State, the star WR still remains as a game-time decision. (via Adam Rittenberg)

I’m told #OhioState will determine whether wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming play during pregame warmups before facing Toledo. Both went through some light warmups last week — Fleming longer than Smith-Njigba — but did not play. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 17, 2022

Smith-Njigba was Ohio State football’s best wide receiver in 2021, and it wasn’t even close. With players like Olave, the wide-out feasted on the opportunities given to him. He led the team in receiving yard with over 1,600 on the season. His presence on the team will be sorely missed when they start facing better competition.

Ohio State is heading into Week 3 against a Toledo football team looking for a big win against a marquee program. Even if Jaxon Smith-Njigba is forced to miss the game due to injury, the Buckeyes should still be favored to win by a huge margin. They have plenty of talent on their roster to overwhelm the Rockets.

Still, the Buckeyes should hope that Smith-Njigba is ready to play in Week 3. At the very least, it prepares the Ohio State WR for a grueling grind to the College Football Playoffs.